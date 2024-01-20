Whitney Cup TOTW: Hunt fires as the Cougars bounce back

The results
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
CYMS have bounced back from a tough loss in fine fashion after defeating Macquarie on Saturday by six wickets.
Aydan Hunt led the way for the Cougars with the ball at only Ricky Medway showed fight for Macquarie as they were bowled out for 90.
In reply, Harry Bayliss fired to help CYMS to a comfortable win.
Meanwhile, Harry Roscarel was the star for Souths in their tight win over Newtown.
Roscarel's knock of 92 helped Souths set a big total of 6/228 before Dan French make things close for Newtown but it wasn't to be.
The annual Danny Bower Cup fixture between Rugby and RSL Colts was played as a day-night clash at No.1 Oval with a strong crowd in attendance.
Charlie Kempston led Rugby to a big score of 8/213 before RSL triumphed in a thrilling run chase thanks to Marty Jeffrey.
Team of the week
Ricky Medway (Macquarie)
Without his efforts on Saturday, Macquarie's match against CYMS could have been a lot uglier.
Opening the batting on a green wicket, Medway dug in early and made 54 in a gutsy innings.
To put things into perspective, no other batter in Macquarie's lineup made double figures.
He also picked up two wickets with the ball.
Harry Bayliss (CYMS)
Brutal.
Bayliss has a knack for playing these kinds of innings and he was in a mood against Macquarie.
Smashing 64 from just 35 balls, the Parkes junior hit five fours and three sixes during his stay at the crease.
Charlie Kempston (Rugby)
He probably hasn't made as many runs as he would have liked so far this season but the Rugby skipper was at his best on Saturday.
Kempston's knock of 73 was easily his best innings all season and he got his side in a strong position before he was bowled by Mitch Bower.
Harry Roscarel (Souths)
Arguably the best innings the youngest has played in first grade.
Roscarel hit Newtown to all parts of Pavans ground on Saturday making 92 from just 82 balls and falling short of a maiden RSL Whitney Cup century.
Hitting nine fours and two sixes, the Souths gun seems to be finding form at the right time of the season.
Max Richardson (Souths)
We said Roscarel was aggressive but Richardson played his role perfectly at the other end.
Keeping busy and rotating the strike, the Hornets all-rounder made a fine 53 before he was dismissed.
Dan French (Newtown)
While the rest of his side may have struggled to get going, the Newtown skipper didn't shy away from the challenge.
Making a run-a-ball 78, French almost got the Tigers over the line before he was dismissed by a man a little later on down this list.
Marty Jeffrey (RSL)
Performance of the round for us.
Four wickets from his seven overs at a decent economy was probably enough to get the RSL, Dubbo and Western captain in this list but his batting solidified his selection.
With RSL needing seven-an-over at one point, Jeffrey anchored their chase, making 93 not out in a brilliant all-round performance.
Ben Patterson (CYMS)
He might not have got a bag of wickets or a big score but 2/17 from eight overs along with three catches is enough to earn a spot in this week's side.
He also hit nine not out after making 48 against RSL on Friday night.
Ben Knaggs (CYMS)
He wasn't too keen on bowling himself but Knaggs still snuck into this list.
The CYMS skipper finished with 2/4 from five overs as the Cougars smashed Macquarie.
A solid effort heading into the back-end of the season.
Aydan Hunt (CYMS)
Most young spinners will shy away from the challenge after a couple of boundaries but not Hunt.
The CYMS leg-spinner took 4/40 from eight overs and would have had five wickets if the bloke writing this article could catch.
Nevertheless, Hunt showed a lot of character and wasn't afraid to back his skills.
Dale O'Donnell (Souths)
He's played a little bit of first grade lately and O'Donnell keeps finding a way to impact the game.
Taking 3/26 from his eight overs, O'Donnell removed French as well as Steve Skinner during Saturday's match to help Souths cap off a strong win.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.