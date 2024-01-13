Whitney Cup TOTW: Cox winds the clock back in top-of-the-table clash

This season we'll be bringing you the best performers of the RSL Whitney Cup each week and providing an insight on where each first grade match was won and lost.
This weekend marked the final round before the Christmas/New Year break and it was dominated by the competition top three sides.
The results
RSL Colts have handed CYMS their first loss of the season with a massive five-wicket win at No.2 Oval on Saturday.
Only Ben Patterson and Matt Purse showed signs of life for CYMS before Brad Cox and Greg Buckley got going.
Heading into the match undefeated, CYMS' batting struggled to get going against some tight bowling which proved to be the difference.
Lachlan Strachan led the way for Macquarie in their five-wicket win over Newtown at No.1 Oval.
Strachan finished 78 not out in his side's big win.
Meanwhile, a solid team effort from Rugby helped them take down Souths in a tight match at No.3 Oval.
Both Ben Wheeler and Jack Kempston got starts for Rugby while Ted Murray continued where he left off for Souths.
Team of the week
1 Ted Murray (Souths)
More of the same for Murray, he just finds a way to score runs at the moment.
After missing out with the bat in Souths' MoneyQuest Megahit win, the Hornets co-captain made 78 against Rugby.
To put things into perspective, no other Souths batter made more than 24 other than Murray as he helped his side 165 for victory.
2 Ben Wheeler (Rugby)
A strong start to the new year for the Rugby opener.
Wheeler's knock of 47 came in typical fashion for the left-hander with plenty of power on display during his innings which included five fours and a single six.
Combining with the next man on this list, Wheeler helped get Rugby's successful run chase of 168 off to a strong start.
3 Jack Kempston (Rugby)
He's starting to find his feet in first grade now.
Kempston was brutal against Souths and displayed all of his power as well making 50 from just 46 balls.
Hitting three fours and two sixes, the Rugby opener combined with Wheeler for a 100-run partnership to kickstart their innings.
4 Lachlan Strachan (Macquarie)
At times on Saturday, it looked like Newtown was going to go on a defeat Macquarie but Strachan had other ideas.
The Macquarie skipper blasted 78 not out in a fine return to form.
Chasing 151, Strachan combined with his brother to guide their side home inside 35 overs and seal a vital win.
5 Ben Patterson (CYMS)
Without Patterson's 83, CYMS could have been embarrassed on Saturday.
The former NSW Country all-rounder was unable to bowl bat but managed to top-score for the Cougars.
Hitting 83 from 70 balls, Patterson managed to hit seven fours and five sixes during his innings with no other CYMS batter making above 14.
6 Greg Buckley (RSL)
Similar to Skinner below, Buckley just does everything his side needs him to.
Taking 2/14 from eight overs, Buckley was classy with the ball before coming out firing with the bat.
Chasing 135 to win, the all-rounder hit 32 from 26 balls after being given an early life.
7 Brad Cox (RSL)
Class.
It probably hadn't been the first half of the season Cox wanted but he showed all his experience on Saturday.
The RSL veteran came to the crease with his in real trouble and 5/50, the men in red looked in all sorts.
However, Cox would go on to make 69 from 79 balls in a match-winning knock and he was well supported by Ollie Orth (22 not out).
8 Mat Skinner (Newtown)
He's done it again with both bat and ball on Saturday for Newtown but it was to be.
Top-scoring with 67 not out on a tricky pitch, Skinner helped the Tigers make 6/151 from their 40 overs before picking up 3/29 from eight overs.
9 Ben Strachan (Macquarie)
Coming to the crease with his side in a spot of bother, the eldest Strachan brother dug in.
Making 34 not out from 46 balls, the towering all-rounder hit three massive sixes during his innings.
As always he was good with the ball too and took 1/15 from eight overs.
10 Matt Purse (CYMS)
One of two CYMS players who really took the fight to RSL on the weekend.
Purse gave the Cougars every chance to pick up a big victory but it wasn't to be.
Still, the Western Zone bowler took 5/31 from his eight overs and opened the door wide open for CYMS.
11 Matt Naden (Rugby)
He's been thrown the ball a bit in recent matches and on Saturday, Naden made his biggest impact yet.
Finishing with figures of 4/30 from five overs, Naden may have been a little more expensive than he would have liked but he still managed to pick up big wickets.
Dismissing Murray before ripping through Souths' lower order, Naden showed great skill at the death to help Rugby take momentum into their own innings.
