The burning questions heading into the second half of the 2023/24 cricket season

Half of the cricket season has been played and there's already been plenty of talking points.
From outstanding individual performances to representative success, the 2023/24 summer has dished up plenty.
But what's to come in the business end of the season?
Here's what you need to keep an eye on around Dubbo and Western Zone
CYMS have been far and away the best team in the RSL Whitney Cup this season which begs the question; can anyone take down the Cougars?
Well, Newtown got extremely in early December, taking a game down to the wire, but Ben Knaggs' undefeated side managed to hold on.
You can never count out RSL Colts and all the experience and firepower they have.
With classy spinners, the men in red look the most likely team to knock CYMS off the top.
Keep your eyes on a match beginning February 17 which will see CYMS take on RSL in a two-day fixture, a game set to decide the minor premiership.
If you've kept your eye on the first grade competition this season it should come as no surprise that RSL's Mitch Bower is top of our list so far.
After each match, myself and Nick Guthrie do a 3-2-1 vote for said game.
Bower's impressive start to the season has caught our eye here and he currently leads the award race on 11 points.
A talented trio are hot on heels however with CYMS' Ben Patterson and Ben Knaggs as well as Mat Skinner all equal on 10 points.
Ted Murray is the best of the rest on eight points but cricket is a funny game, so who knows how it will end up.
Last season was somewhat disappointing for Narromine given they were the defending RSL Pinnington Cup premiers but boy are they back this season.
The men from Dundas Park have been impressive so far in second grade and currently lead the competition with 38 points, ahead of CYMS (34 points) and Newtown Hawks (33 points).
CYMS have been good for the most part but lost two straight games heading into Christmas while the Hawks look to be the best of the rest.
RSL Colts have started to find some form while Rugby have improved massively in what is shaping up to be an entertaining second half of the season.
At the moment, eight points separate fourth place from fifth in third grade.
But will that be enough of a gap?
The 12-team third grade competition is once again a logjam in the middle of the season with seemingly every team capable of winning on their day.
Macquarie White and RSL Colts sit at the top of the ladder ahead of Newtown Rhinos and CYMS Green who round out the top four.
However, in this competition, there are still likely to be a few twists and turns.
The ever-wily Newtown Tigers have started to string together a few wins as have CYMS White.
Over the past four seasons, Dubbo has played Bathurst in the Western Zone Premier League final.
And this year, they won't have the reigning premiers in their way.
Dubbo has booked a home final on January 21 of the competition after going undefeated through the three rounds.
Their opposition for the final? Parkes.
Off the back of impressive performances from Zac Bayliss, the smallest town in the competition has qualified for the decider.
Bathurst has long been the Achilles heel for Dubbo in big matches but could this finally be the year Marty Jeffrey leads his side to victory?
I'm saying yes.
