Runs for fun and wicket-takers: Who has fired with bat and ball this season

It's been an action-packed opening to the Dubbo District Cricket Association season to say the least.
Several players have stood up across the first half of the season whether it is with bat or ball.
Meanwhile, some big names have struggled which has opened the door for younger cricketers to put their name up in lights.
Let's take a look at who is leading the way with bat and ball this season in each grade.
Ted Murray (Souths) - 385 runs @ 55
Anyone who reads the weekly Team of the Week columns won't get any surprises here with the Souths star leading the competition for runs at Christmas.
Murray's form with the bat earned him a Western Zone opens call up and no one has scored more runs that the young Hornet.
Mitch Bower (RSL Colts) - 20 wickets @ 11.6
The competition's leading wicket-taker up until Christmas also happens to have scored the second most runs as well.
Still one of the best players in the competition, the former NSW Country representative has taken two wicket-hauls this season.
Shubham Sharma (Newtown Hawks) - 331 runs @ 55.17
What a start to the season it has been for this young man.
Known more for his leg-spin bowling, Sharma has peeled off two centuries this season to lead the way in second grade and keep the pressure on Newtown's first grade batters.
Henry Buttsworth (Narromine) - 18 wickets @ 11.83
Narromine currently lead the competition at the break and Buttsworth has been key to their success.
The all-rounder has quietly gone about his business each week, picking up a few wickets every game and looks vital in Narromine's run towards a second title in three seasons.
Daniel Veer (Macquarie Blue) - 429 runs @ 85.8
No player in Dubbo club cricket has scored more runs this year than Veer.
The Macquarie Blue skipper has carried his side some weeks and has two centuries to his name as well as a 91 not out.
Rashid Dogar (Newtown Tigers) - 19 wickets @ 11.32
The Tigers' opening bowler has somewhat burst onto the season this season with the ball.
Dogar is actually equal on wickets with CYMS White's Dale Smith but we've given him the nod here due to his superior average.
