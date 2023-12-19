New police boss says two offences top his list of priorities

With a focus on combating domestic violence and property offences, the recently appointed Orana Mid-Western police commander Timothy Chinn has his hands full.
The new commander has been in the acting position for the last six months but was excited to be taking on the role permanently.
Superintendent Chinn will be looking after 21 stations and more than 200 staff across the Western Police District.
"It's a great district, it's a vast area with a lot of different communities, and it's a real pleasure to lead this district," he said.
"There's a lot of experience across the district with different skill sets, level of service - from junior police to senior officers, we've got detectives and proactive crime prevention unit staff based at a number of locations too - it's a really good place."
Superintendent Chinn always knew he wanted to work out west, but had no idea it would be for the NSW Police.
But, after doing a year of university, he decided the force was for him.
He then started his career in Penrith before moving on to places like Bankstown and Bourke, where he ended up spending seven and a half years over three different tenures.
"I really enjoyed the Western side of policing," he said.
He also did two small stints at Menindee and spent a few years at Newcastle and in Sydney.
"It's been a really good career," he said.
The superintendent said the main difference between policing in Western NSW and in the city is the connection you get to the communities you serve in.
"In Sydney you're a bit more anonymous, but out here you can really get to know the people in the community," he said.
One of the main challenges Superintendent Chinn has found working in the Western region is how wide spread the resources are.
"We overcome that because we have lots of support," he said.
"Our region has a number of resources that can help us if we need some further support in particular crimes or we will put in requests to Sydney and they'll send various units out to help service relevant communities."
The Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research data in October 2023 put Dubbo at least double the NSW average in nine major categories.
Superintendent Chinn said at various times they definitely see spikes in crime, but they have a number of resources and proactive operations they use to try to combat it.
One of the operations is Operation Rhino, which was set-up in April by Orana Mid-Western Police District to target property-related crime.
"This has made a significant impact in crimes in terms of locking up some offenders, because you see the crime drop off again," he said.
One particular crime that Superintendent Chinn is passionate about targeting is domestic violence.
"Domestic violence in any community is always a concern, and we've got a good team of police who specialise in domestic violence," he said.
"We want to continue to encourage people to report and we'll take swift action in putting those people involved in domestic violence, whether it be a man or woman, before the courts to ensure victims are protected."
As well as domestic violence, Superintendent Chinn wants to focus on property and youth crime - specifically break and enters.
"We have a proactive team here and all our police engage in proactive policing duties to try and prevent crimes," he said.
"We run operations at various times to target offenders who are involved in property offences and we'll continue to do so in the in the years ahead, to make sure those persons are stopped and dealt with and put before the courts."
