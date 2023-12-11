A 'lifelong' dream achieved for new police recruit

A lifelong dream has been fulfilled for one of Dubbo's newest police officers.
Taylor Windle, who hails from the Hunter Valley, joined three other young constables who had their first day on the job on Monday, December 11.
Constable Windle said becoming a police officer had been a "lifelong" dream of his, ever since he was five-years-old.
"We had police officers come to our house when I was young and they were so helpful and professional, and I've always just aspired to be that kind of person for someone else," he said.
"If I could go out and help someone who's in need of it, then I think that would be pretty cool."
After graduating from the Goulburn Police Academy, Constable Windle said he had only heard great things about Dubbo.
"Everyone in the station has been so lovely and helpful this morning and I'm just so excited to get in and get involved and just learn as much as I can," he said.
There wasn't just one thing in particular Constable Windle wanted to learn while out in Dubbo, rather he hopes to get as much experience as he can.
"I've got a lot of things to learn during day one, just hopefully be a good team player and pick up as much as I can," he said.
Constable Windle will be joined by Jack Horseman and James Walker in Dubbo, while local girl Airlie Edmed will be stationed in Gilgandra.
Superintendent Timothy Chinn said the four new recruits will help boost the number of police in the Dubbo and Gilgandra area.
"Dubbo is a good place for the police to start off and Gilgandra for that matter, there's a good variety of work for them," he said.
This week the officers will start their rostered and general duty shifts, which will see them attending domestic incidents, as well as just being a presence and helping people in the community.
"They're not just dealing with one particular issue or crime or one particular community concern, we have got a good variety of work to learn from and it provides baseline skills that young police need to help progress in their career," he said.
Superintendent Chinn said staffing levels in Dubbo were "reasonable", just like everywhere else in the country at the moment.
"Recruitment is a challenge but having another four police for the district will significantly boost our numbers and allow us to keep a good response to the community's concerns and calls for assistance," he said.
