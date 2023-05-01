Four new recruits to the Orana Mid-Western Police District will provide a welcome boost to morale on the force, acting district commander Tim Chinn said.
"It helps with morale to have fresh people to work with who have different ideas, it makes a difference," said superintendent Chinn, welcoming the recruits to Dubbo Police Station on Monday, May 1.
"The new recruits seem very keen and they come with good references as well."
Today was the first day on the job for four young constables from the first class to attest at the Goulburn Police Academy in 2023. The recruits will be stationed in Dubbo, Wellington and Warren.
Khali Numa, originally from the Northern Beaches, and Perrie Hayes, who moved to Dubbo from Campbelltown, will spend the next year in training at the Dubbo Police station.
Constable Hayes said she was drawn to a career in policing because she wanted to "help the community". Constable Numa agreed.
"I love the fact that there's so many different avenues you can go down and every day you don't know what you're going to be encountering - I love the element of surprise this job brings," she said.
Liam Perry - who is from Narellan, south west of Sydney - will be spending his probationary period in Wellington. He said he is looking forward to getting to know the community there and seeing where the job can take him.
"The reason I decided to come out to the country is I know community policing is quite an important thing and I want to play my part," he said.
Heading off to Warren is constable Rosie Dodgson.
"I'm looking forward to getting to know the community, I've already met a few people," she said.
"I want a job where I can start the day and not know what I'm going to get, and a challenge."
The four new local recruits to the were part of a cohort of 221 new probationary constables including 158 men and 63 women who attested last Friday.
"The enthusiasm, drive and commitment you will bring will be a great asset for many years to come," Minister for Police and Counter Terrorism Yasmin Catley said, addressing the recruits at their attestation.
"There's no escaping the reality that policing can be challenging - it is a role like no other and you are entrusted with great powers and responsibilities, but with the right support to guide you I look forward to seeing you all develop and thrive.
"To be a NSW Police officer takes great courage, resilience and compassion, but is also an important and satisfying job and I urge anyone considering it as a career to come forward and put yourself to the test."
All recruits will complete 12 months' on-the-job training and study by distance education with Charles Sturt University.
Once they have passed all academic and operation standards, they will officially graduate with an Associate Degree in Policing Practice and be confirmed to the rank of constable.
Superintendent Chinn said - although it's a tough job - policing can be a great career path for young people to consider.
"It's an adventure, you're not chained to a desk," he said.
"There's 20 or 30 different avenues you can branch out on or specialise in. Once you do your general duties for a few years you can move into detectives, crime scene crash investigation, highway patrol - there's a vast array of avenues.
"It's a very adventurous career and you never get bored in it. And you meet some really good people in it and make some life long friends."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.