The other boy was charged with four counts of aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal, two counts of take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, dishonestly obtain property by deception, aggravated break and enter with intent-in company-not steal, aggravated break and enter dwelling in company intend steal and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen.