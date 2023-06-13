Seven teenagers have been charged as part of a police operation in the Dubbo region.
The youths - ranging in age from 13 through to 17 - were arrested as part of Operation Rhino, which was set-up in April by Orana Mid-Western Police District to target property-related crime.
After investigations into break and enters, stolen cars and pursuits in Dubbo, with two police vehicles also damaged during a pursuit, officers arrested a 13-year-old boy at roughly 2.50pm on Sunday, June 11, while a 16-year-old boy was arrested at roughly 1am on Monday.
Both boys were charged with four counts of aggravated break and enter dwelling in company/steal, two counts of steal motor vehicle, aggravated break and enter dwelling in company intend steal, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, dishonestly obtain property by deception and, police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously.
After further investigation, police searched a Dubbo home on Monday afternoon and arrested two boys, aged 15 and 17.
The older of the two was charged with five counts of aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal, aggravated break and enter dwelling in company intend steal, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, steal motor vehicle, dishonestly obtain property by deception, police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, three counts of predatory driving and, three counts of use offensive weapon in company to prevent detention.
The other boy was charged with four counts of aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal, two counts of take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, dishonestly obtain property by deception, aggravated break and enter with intent-in company-not steal, aggravated break and enter dwelling in company intend steal and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen.
In the early hours of Monday morning, officers attempted to stop a white SUV on Alcheringa Street, Dubbo.
When it failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated. The car was pursued throughout Dubbo to Narromine, and as the car was returning to Dubbo, road spikes were used.
The vehicle came to a stop after entering a rail corridor on Victoria Street and was located abandoned and still running.
After a search, three boys were arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station.
A 17-year-old boy was charged with steal motor vehicle and larceny.
A 16-year-old was charged with steal motor vehicle, larceny value, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, possess housebreaking implements and face blackened/disguised with intent to commit indictable offence.
The other boy, aged 15, was charged with steal motor vehicle, larceny value, police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly, possess housebreaking implements and face blackened/disguised with intent to commit indictable offence.
Five of the boys were also charged with breach of bail.
All seven boys were refused bail to appear at a children's court on Tuesday, June 13.
Investigations under Operation Rhino continue.
Anyone with information about property crime within the region is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
