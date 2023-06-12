Daily Liberal
GoFundMe set up after Molong mother Kristy Armstrong dies in fatal crash

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated June 13 2023 - 8:27am, first published 8:24am
Molong mother of three Kristy Armstrong pictured in 2019. Picture from Facebook
Kristy Armstrong is being remembered as a "beacon of light" as a fundraiser for her children set up in the wake of last week's tragedy gathers support.

