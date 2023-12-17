Future of $16 million facility designed to tell Wiradjuri stories on shaky ground

The future of the Wiradjuri Tourism Centre remains uncertain despite Dubbo Regional Council agreeing to commit another $2 million towards it.
The $16 million Wiradjuri Tourism Centre "will provide opportunity for the original custodians of the land to tell their story, and in sharing the Wiradjuri experience provide a space of cultural learning and celebration", according to the council.
It was first raised by the council in 2018, as part of three projects designed to attract international visitors to Dubbo - the Macquarie foreshore project, the Old Dubbo Gaol heritage plaza and the Wiradjuri Centre.
At the time, council's director strategy, partnerships and engagement Natasha Comber said the projects would inject $19 million annually into the city's economy.
In August it was revealed the project was on shaky ground due to an $8.7 million shortfall to fund the three projects. However, the council wanted to see the Wiradjuri Tourism Centre go ahead.
The council is applying for a federal government grant to contribute towards the project. But it still leaves the facility $2.2 million short.
Another $400,000 will also be needed by the council annually to run it.
At Thursday night's council meeting the councillors decided ratepayers would fund the $2.2 million still needed for the centre via an internal loan.
But while they may have voted to fund the facility, doubt still remains.
"I know if this council decides to proceed with this, there'll be elements of the community that will call council out on spending a whole lot of money when potentially we don't have it," councillor Matt Wright said.
"If we don't proceed with it, there's gonna be another section of the community going to be really, really disappointed."
Cr Wright said he only supported the council putting $2.2 million towards the project knowing that it could still be cancelled after it went out for tender.
But councillor Damien Mahon is sticking by the old adage "build it and they will come".
He said he had "every confidence" the state-significant facility would attract the funding needed.
"I think we've just got to bite the bullet, go ahead and do it, and everything else will fall into place eventually," Cr Mahon said.
Councillor Pam Wells said it was "really important" for the project to push on "because of the investment that it's had from not only the Indigenous community but the wider community since 2018".
If it goes ahead, the Wiradjuri Tourism Centre would need to be completed by December 2025.
Stage one of the project includes a commercial art gallery and museum space, souvenir retail shop and cafe with indoor and outdoor dining.
Stage two includes multi-function rooms for education and events, as well as an outdoor performance space.
"The Wiradjuri Cultural Tourism Centre aims to deliver on a community vision to create an inclusive place to celebrate and share traditional and contemporary culture on country, providing opportunity to strengthen self-determination and cultural integrity through interpretation, culture and art," the council said.
"Additionally, ensuring the Aboriginal community have a safe, future-proofed, keeping place on country."
