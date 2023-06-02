A dig in the heart of Dubbo is unearthing the foundations of the city's past.
Archaeologists from OzArk Environment and Heritage have been hard at work in the plaza out the front of the Old Dubbo Gaol, uncovering the foundations of the 1862 courthouse and the Gaol's trial yard which was built in 1895.
"The biggest surprise for us has been there's better preservation of the courthouse phase of the use of this area ... we didn't have high hopes of finding in-tact elements so that's been really exciting for us," Dr Jodie Benton, director and principal consulting archaeologist at OzArk said.
"We've found a really good example of one of the 1862 sandstone walls that had cut into it the wooden pier for the external shelter that was in the later trial yard.
"Those moments where you find an exact wooden post from the 1890s cut into an 1860s feature, they're the kind of associations that archaeologists get really excited about because they show the exact relationship between elements you were aware were present but that no-one's ever seen."
Tonnes of dirt have already been moved from the plaza using bobcats, now the OzArk team are chipping away carefully at the dirt clinging to the unearthed walls with hand tools.
"It's a challenge to ensure nothing is damaged and you sometimes have to find a balance between moving a lot of dirt, which we've had to do using an excavator to help us with, and being down to using just a trowel," Dr Benton explained.
The archaeological work is the next step in the Dubbo Regional Council's plans to develop the area and create a new Heritage Plaza. The OzArk team will complete an archaeological assessment to guide the design of the proposed plaza.
"The Old Dubbo Gaol Heritage Plaza project is aimed at reinvigorating the CBD of Dubbo, while also attracting more tourists to the region," Manager Regional Experiences Jamie Angus said.
"The development of the area will really allow the Gaol's heritage entrance and front wall to be celebrated as one of the beautiful heritage features that is present along our main street."
The new plaza will be an open area with trees and seating and will include an artwork and heritage interpretation. Council says it will provide exposure for the Gaol's gatehouse entrance as well as the ornate Post Office colonnade and its iconic clock tower.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
