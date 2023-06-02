Daily Liberal
OzArk archaeologists unearth hidden secrets under Dubbo's CBD

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated June 2 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 3:30pm
Jodie Benton and Ben Churcher with the OzArk team at the dig site out the front of the Old Dubbo Gaol. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Jodie Benton and Ben Churcher with the OzArk team at the dig site out the front of the Old Dubbo Gaol. Picture by Amy McIntyre

A dig in the heart of Dubbo is unearthing the foundations of the city's past.

