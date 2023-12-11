Five things to look out for at the final council meeting of the year

The final Dubbo Regional Council meeting for 2023 will be held on Thursday night.
There's a big agenda - 202 pages worth - for the meeting but we've narrowed it down to five main things.
Dubbo Regional Council has been asked to make a submission to the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal about the pay for councillors.
Each year, the tribunal determines the annual fee paid to each councillor. The fee to be paid from July 2024 is currently being determined.
Once the tribunal determines the maximum and minimum amounts the councillors can be paid, they then vote to decide what their fee for the 12 months will be.
However, this is part of the submission that has been proposed for the tribunal. Councillors will need to agree on Thursday before it is sent.
"Dubbo Regional Council would like to formally request, through this submission process, that councillors not be responsible for authorising their own remuneration," it states.
"The current process presents a clear conflict of interest and is not representative of good governance. It should be an independent decision maker."
The council has received more funding towards the completion of the Wiradjuri Tourism Centre. Another $2.2 million still needs to be contributed by the council.
In August it was revealed the project was on shaky ground due to an $8.7 million shortfall to fund the centre, the Old Dubbo Heritage Plaza and the foreshore events precinct.
However, the council was determined to find a way to make the Wiradjuri Tourism Centre a reality.
Council has four options to fund the shortfall: reallocate funds from an existing capital works program, use the asset renewal backlog reserve funding, an external loan or internal loan borrowing.
Internal loan borrowing is the option recommended by the council staff.
"An internal loan repayment would require an additional budget of $269,228 per year based on a 10 year repayment period. The additional budget would require funding in the 2024/25 budget process," the report states.
Councillor Josh Black has raised concerns about the 3D printed toilets in Lions Park.
At the council meeting on November 23, he labelled them as "paedophile-friendly toilets" because the doors do not open towards the outside, meaning no one can see who is inside.
His concern came after a mother with two young children raised concerns about letting her son use the men's toilets on his own.
He submitted these questions to the council about the toilets:
He's also asked about what three design for the new toilets for Victoria Park will look like.
Council's response to his question about the Lions Park amenities says outward facing cubicles "would have exceeded the project budget".
If the councillors support it, Dubbo's public art strategy will officially be adopted.
According to the strategy, the goal for the region is to use public art "to become a vibrant, safe, healthy, inclusive and economically and environmentally sustainable community".
"Public art will form a key part of the Dubbo region's toolkit, to tell its stories and history, express its culture, test new and bold ideas, excite the imagination and explore sustainable expressions of public art," the strategy says.
At this stage, there is no funding allocated to public art projects.
The council will consider it as part of forward budget planning.
It looks like the negotiations for the council to acquire the old Dubbo Bowling Club site will continue.
The agenda item is called 'value to negotiate with the Dubbo RSL for the old Dubbo Bowling Club' but it will be held in the closed section of the council meeting, so the discussion will be kept private.
In 2020, the council and Dubbo RSL agreed to a land swap - a parcel of land in Keswick estate for the site. But that deal was rescinded in September.
