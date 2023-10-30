Having already hit a century this season, Deebank made 78 from just 81 balls for RSL against Narromine on Saturday.
Hitting 13 fours during his innings, Deebank kept the bowlers on the back foot and was impressive once again.
As wickets fell around him early, the Newtown opener stuck to his guns and made the bowlers pay for any loose deliveries.
Chasing 210 to win, Nawaz anchored the Tigers' run chase, making 87 not out as Newtown recorded the win inside 30 overs.
Arguably the performance of the round.
Veer's knock of 100 not out from 80 balls was brutal at times against Newtown.
Captaining his side, Veer hit eight fours and six sixes as Macquarie Blue set a massive total of 209 for Newtown to chase.
Whether he had a bat or ball in his hands, Hamilton was unstoppable on the weekend.
The all-rounder first took 3/12 from five overs with the ball in an impressive display before blasting 68 from 46 balls to help Newtown seal the win.
Combining with Nawaz, the pair put together a 115-run partnership which helped Newtown cruise to victory.
Taking on the defending premiers CYMS White, Khanal played one of the best knocks this season.
Chasing 177, Khanal came to the crease after a solid start and showed a lot of talent during his innings of 85.
Eventually dismissed with just two runs left, Khanal had done enough damage to help his side seal the win with just seven balls remaining.
The CYMS veteran produced his best game of the season throughout his classy innings.
The former first grader hit 56 from 49 balls against the Newtown Strikers as CYMS Green recorded another win after chasing down 130 for victory inside 20 overs.
The former RSL Colts batter excelled in what could have been a tricky run chase.
Cuskelly opened the batting for his side, making 66 not out from 71 balls as Macquarie White successfully chased down 104 with relative ease.
Saturday's win keeps Macquarie White undefeated alongside RSL Colts after four rounds.
Coming to the crease in the midst of a collapse, Olney's arguably changed the momentum in Saturday's game against Narromine.
After a strong start, RSL slumped to 6/117 before Olney hit 41 which helped get the men in red to 196.
With the ball, the youngster was also great and took two wickets in the big win.
It's been a strong start to Pettit's life as a CYMS player and he showcased his all-round talents on Saturday.
The spinner took 3/11 from 4.3 overs as the Newtown Strikers were bowled out for 129 before making 29 not out with the bat in a solid match.
Still only a young man, Kent's future with the ball is very bright.
Opening the bowling for his side, the right-armer took 4/18 from 7.5 overs in an impressive display with the ball in hand as Souths were bowled out for 105.
It wasn't Narromine's day against RSL Colts but Sherwood produced a strong performance nonetheless.
The opening bowler took 3/32 from eight overs for Narromine but it proved to be too much to handle as they were bowled out for just 87.
