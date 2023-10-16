The Newtown derby between Strikers and Everest was a thriller and while Fernandes was a standout, his team was on the losing side.
Chasing 259 for victory, the Strikers were 1/1 early before Fernandes and Vikram Singh (45) got them firing.
Fernandes made 61 from 72 balls but it wasn't enough as his side was bowled out for 237 with two overs remaining.
Fernandes had also also chimed in with 2/37.
He came to the crease at 1/5 on Saturday so he can open for our side.
Chasing CYMS White's total of 9/136, the Rhinos' No. 3 was the star for his side and made 58 not out.
At 5/81 in the chase there were some serious wobbles but Sajeesh played the anchor role and his tough 92-ball knock went a long way to securing a four-wicket win for the Rhinos.
The star of the round. The youngster is a promising batter and showed that potential on Saturday when making 114 from 113 balls in Colts' win over CYMS Green.
Colts didn't start as planned and fell to 2/9 but through partnerships with father Richie (47) and then Boyd Hutchins (37 not out) the young Deebank took the game away from the Cougars.
He hit nine fours in his innings and helped his side to a total of 4/218. CYMS Green managed 146 in reply.
A first half-century in senior cricket certainly gets Caton into this side.
A few people were saying the youngster is one to watch after his 50 from 70 balls in Saturday's derby win for Macquarie White over Macquarie Blue.
Batting at number four, Caton came to the crease and showed maturity to steady things and eventually help his side to a commanding total of 8/226.
One of the main reasons Everest beat Strikers in Saturday's Newtown derby was Thapa's performance with the bat.
Batting at number five, Thapa gave the ball a tap on his way to a destructive 88 not out from 70 balls.
He hit fourteen boundaries and a six in his innings and helped Everest to a total of 258, which they were able to defend.
Thapa also took a wicket in the 21-run win.
If Aman Thapa was the star for Everest on Saturday, Karki was a very handy support player.
After making 22 with that bat as Everest piled on 258, Karki then did most of the damage with the ball and took 4/32 from his eight overs to keep his side's nose ahead in a tight contest.
Karki's overs were crucial in what finished a 21-run win.
Chasing Newtown Everest's 258 was a huge ask and at 6/150 it seemed Newtown Strikers were little chance of victory.
Strikers still may have fallen short but Memon ensured they got a whole lot closer than many expected.
Memon belted 56 from just 38 balls and briefly got his side back into the contest with a hugely entertaining knock.
Another one to make this team twice in two weeks. As always, the older head in the Macquarie White team came to the crease lower down and then proceeded to whack the Macquarie Blue attack all over the park.
It was a decisive derby performance and his 56 not out from 37 balls helped White to 8/226.
Wallace also contributed with the ball, taking a tidy 2/5 from three overs to help knock over his clubmates for 155.
At 5/53 on Saturday things weren't looking good for Rugby. Enter Adam Richards.
He tonked six boundaries and three sixes on his way to 69 not out and that innings helped Rugby to a total of 9/155.
He takes a spot in this team just ahead of his son, Carter, who then delivered with the ball and took 4/25 from five overs as Souths was rolled for just 86.
Eight overs, four maidens, four wickets and just eleven runs. That will get you a spot in this side almost every week.
Sambrook starred on Saturday as Narromine knocked over the Newtown Tigers for 124. In a sign of his quality, no other Narromine bowling went for less than three-and-a-half runs per over.
It wasn't all good for Narromine though as they only managed 63 in reply.
One of the main reasons the previously mentioned Narromine only made 63 was because of Dogar.
He took 5/12 from just five overs in a destructive showing with the ball which was far too much for Narromine's lower and middle order.
Teaming up with Adam Stone (4/11), Dogar overwhelmed Narromine in the standout bowling performance of the weekend.
