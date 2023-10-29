Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Paramount Tennis Club hosted final Central West Cup round

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated October 30 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It may not have been the result Paramount Tennis Club were hoping for but there was no denying the host club put up a fight in the final Central West Cup round.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.