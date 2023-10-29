It may not have been the result Paramount Tennis Club were hoping for but there was no denying the host club put up a fight in the final Central West Cup round.
The Dubbo-based club welcomed players from Orange and Bathurst on October 29 to play in the final round of the annual competition, with the visitors too good on the day.
Two-thirds of Dubbo's side were older than 60 but Mark Campbell said there was still a lot of enjoyment during play.
"It's been a great day, we've had some good weather and some really good tennis," he said.
Against much younger opposition, the home club held their own but were ultimately just a step too slow for the visiting players.
However, Campbell said the future is still bright for the club in town.
"We've got a lot of older players, six out of our eight players are over 60," he said.
"It's hard for us to compete with those young guys but we do give it a go.
"We have some young ones coming through so in another five years, they will be the ones to watch."
Each team had eight players in action during the day for a series of doubles matches against both of their opposition clubs.
Boasting a wealth of talent, Orange and Bathurst often battle each other for the outright competition win.
"There a lot of good players from Bathurst and Orange," he said.
"It's a strong competition, across the three towns there are a lot of quality players."
Played over six rounds from May until October, the Central West Cup has been the top tennis tournament for adult players in the region since its inception.
While Dubbo may have struggled this season, Campbell believes the level of play between the three sides is still at a high standard.
"It's been a good competition and everyone keeps turning up for it which is what you need to keep it running," he said.
