The tired wall of a mainstreet tennis club has had a vibrant makeover.
On Friday, Paramount Tennis Club unveiled a new mural on their Wingewarra Street tennis club which they say was "years in the planning" and a "labour of love" for all involved.
"The mural has been a fantastic addition to our club and the sport of tennis more broadly in Dubbo," Paramount Tennis Club president, Andrew Kierath said.
"It's already generated a great deal of interest and we as a committee are really pleased to be investing in and delivering projects like this to promote our club, the sport of tennis and Dubbo more broadly."
The idea of a mural was first raised by club committee member and player, Paul Handsaker.
He believed the local clubhouse would be a good canvas for a mural as it would gain a great deal of exposure for passing road and foot traffic.
Fast-forward a couple of years and following a competitive expression of interest process, local artist Gill Pedrana was selected to bring the committee's vision for a mural to life.
"It was a great honour to be chosen and I'm really pleased with how it's come together," Ms Pedrana said.
"The size and scale of this mural has allowed me to showcase everything that is great about the Paramount Tennis Club, from the on-court action to the socialising off court, as well as it being such an inclusive facility for people of all ages and abilities."
"I thank the committee for putting their faith in me and for being so great to work with."
The eye-catching 30-metre mural depicts colourful silhouettes of tennis players and a garland of gum leaves to represent rural Australia set on a vibrant mint green and blue background.
The club celebrated the unveiling of the mural with an event on Friday afternoon where attendees heard from the artist, shared a free afternoon tea and were invited for a free hit on the courts.
"We can't thank Gill enough for all her work on this project," said Mr Kierath.
The club has also recently celebrated the signing of a new coach, local tennis star Brad Williams.
"The Paramount Tennis Club has been great to me as a player, my kids and family over the years and being the coach is something that has held appeal over a long period of time," Mr Williams said.
"It's fortuitous timing for me that this opportunity has presented itself and I look forward to taking it with both hands."
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
