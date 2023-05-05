Daily Liberal
Dubbo Hospital's doctors and nurses promote heart health during Heart Week 2023

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated May 5 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 3:00pm
Dubbo Hospital doctors and nurses are promoting Heart Week 2023. Picture by Amy McIntyre
Dubbo Hospital doctors and nurses are promoting Heart Week 2023. Picture by Amy McIntyre

With 91 per cent of patients attending Dubbo Hospital's Cardiac Catheter Laboratory having some level of of coronary artery disease and 45 per cent of them having a severe disease that needs extra intervention, hospital staff are trying to raise awareness this Heart Week.

