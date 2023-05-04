Daily Liberal
Council to talk with Transport for NSW about repatriating Axe Grinding Groove Rock

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
May 5 2023 - 5:00am
Axe Grinding Groove Rock is currently at Wiradjuri Park and councillor Lewis Burns, pictured above, would like that changed. Picture by Belinda Soole
To stop Transport for NSW from making a mistake in moving the Axe Grinding Groove Rock from Wiradjuri Park to the wrong location, councillor Lewis Burns put forward a notice of motion to have the rock repatriated to Terramungamine Reserve.

