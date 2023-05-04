To stop Transport for NSW from making a mistake in moving the Axe Grinding Groove Rock from Wiradjuri Park to the wrong location, councillor Lewis Burns put forward a notice of motion to have the rock repatriated to Terramungamine Reserve.
In a unanimous decision, the councillors called for the Chief Executive Offficer to provide formal communications to Transport for NSW regarding the repatriation.
The CEO will also facilitate relevant stakeholder meetings to progress this initiative. He will also ask that the cost of repatriation be covered by Transport for NSW as part of the new Dubbo Bridge Project.
Cr Burns said the grinding groove was originally moved to Wiradjuri Park in the 1990's by Local Land Services and at the time it became an issue with original land owners because of a lack of consultation.
"The rock was moved anyway against the wishes of the traditional owners, so with Transport for NSW putting a road and bridge through I thought it was an opportunity to have that rock repatriated and sent back to where it came from," he said.
Cr Burns created an online poll to get the traditional owners of the land's opinion on the repatriation of the rock and 75 percent wanted it to go back to where it came from at Terramungamine.
Councillor Pam Wells said she supported the motion especially because Transport for NSW will be bulldozing through the area and could potentially destroy the rock.
"It makes really good cultural sense that we repatriate it to where it belongs," she said.
Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson asked if there had been any discussion by Transport for NSW about their intention with the rock already, and CEO Murray Wood explained they do have a plan in the budget for the bridge and the approach roads to renew landscaping in that park.
"So there would be a solution, so I think the power of this notice of motion from councillor Burns is that the timing is right to introduce this conversation with Transport for NSW before they start designing around it and planning to move it within the remnant of open space," he said.
Cr Burns agreed with the CEO stating that if Transport for NSW are going to move it anyway they should do it "in the right direction instead of the wrong direction".
"Two wrongs don't make a right, so we can correct this one even though the bridge is still going in," he said.
Councillor Josh Black said he hoped this motion would result in a good outcome for the traditional owners of Dubbo.
"It does highlight the fact that Transport for NSW is jamming a bridge straight through Wiradjuri park which is in a great spot right on the river and what a shame that is," he said.
"Most of the town deep down knows it is a white elephant and we should have been getting something so much better, so hopefully the grinding stone will get repatriated and that will be the best thing to come out of this new bridge."
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
