The Paramount Tennis Club has welcomed a new club coach in local tennis star, Brad Williams, bringing a wealth of tennis knowledge as a coach and player to the role.
Williams, who is coaching director at the newly formed Dubbo Tennis Academy, officially signed on as the club's new coach on Tuesday, April 18, much to the excitement of the Paramount committee.
"We are ecstatic to have someone with Brad's resume on-board as our coach and look forward to a long and enduring partnership with him," club president, Andrew Kierath said.
"Brad got into tennis coaching at a young age and has coached at some of the best clubs both in Australia and overseas, we consider ourselves very fortunate to have him select us as a club he wishes to be the coach at.
"You just have to look at the honour board at the club to see how much of a legend Brad has been while playing here, and we look forward to seeing what he and his team can do with our junior players especially, as well as our adult players, as the coach in the years ahead."
Williams is excited about returning to coaching as the director of coaching with the Dubbo Tennis Academy and being more heavily involved at a club he is very passionate about.
"The Paramount Tennis Club has been great to me as a player, my kids and family over the years and being the coach is something that has held appeal over a long period of time," Williams said.
"It's fortuitous timing for me that this opportunity has presented itself and I look forward to taking it with both hands, helping to grow the game of tennis through coaching in the years to come."
Both the Paramount Tennis Club and Williams thanked outgoing coaches, Matt and Finn Edwards, who have been not only highly valued coaches over the past eight years, but also became friends to many at the club and in the community.
For anyone interested in registering for coaching, visit the Paramount Tennis Club's website or contact Brad and the team at the Dubbo Tennis Academy.
