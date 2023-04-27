Being led in a dance you have no control over.
For James Stockdale, that's the beauty of bull riding and it provides an adrenaline rush like no other.
Dubbo-based Stockdale has been a part of the rodeo world for roughly six years but his career hit a new high last weekend when he made his Professional Bull Riders (PBR) debut.
His debut was one to savour as he lined up for NSW in the opening event of this year's PBR Origin Series in front of a sell-out crowd at Newcastle.
While NSW missed out on the win, it was a special experience for Stockdale made more memorable by the unity within the Blues squad in a sport which is so often about the individual.
"It was unreal," Stockdale said.
"You're all there and you're all wanting to do well but there's nine other fellas in your team who are expecting you to do just as well and for you to do your job.
"We all back each other all the time but when you're in that bit more of a team environment it's good to have them there and you know who's in your corner."
Teams of 10 compete in Origin series and Stockdale had three rides on the night with his high score being the 79.5 he received on Enter Sandman.
Having impressed during an event earlier in the year at Marrabel in South Australia - where he finished in a share of first in one round and finished fourth overall - Stockdale got the NSW call-up and there was plenty of excitement in the build-up to the Newcastle meet.
Team Queensland scored a 921.5 to 650.5 overall victory but, with two legs to go, that result has done little to dent the belief of Stockdale and his NSW teammates.
Stockdale will be back competing in some western area events in the lead-up to the next Origin event in June, but regardless of where he rides the thrill is the same.
As someone who previously started getting on the junior steers, the natural progression was going onto bulls and once he reached open bulls (the top division) the thought was to try and keeping hitting new heights while doing something he loved.
"There's no other feeling quite like it," he said of being on the back of a bucking bull.
"It's the biggest adrenaline rush you'll ever get.
"There's no way you're ever going to out-muscle something that weights 800 or 900 kilos and you're there and you do all the training but they're making moves and you're just the dancing partner."
While being in the middle of the arena on the back of a bull is what it's all about, there's more to the sport for Stockdale than that.
As someone who often got a helping hand or piece of advice when he was making his way up in the game, he's eager to share the experience he's gaining from the very top level.
"I do remember where I came from a lot," he said.
"I was a once kid coming up too and you'd go to a rodeo sometimes and I always wanted to be the person helping others.
"There were a lot of people who looked out for me so I wanted to be that person for those younger kids and try and help them and give them tips or something that could help them get where they want to be."
The Origin stage is where most want to be and the second and third events will be on June 10 and July 22 at Brisbane and Cairns respectively.
Stockdale was keen to thanks his supporters and sponsors for helping him get to the level of riding for NSW and he's feeling positive better times are ahead for the Blues.
"Being so close to winning it, it gives all the boys that fire in the belly," he said after the Newcastle event.
"When everyone is confident and feeling good, there's not a chance of any of us falling off.
"We're all pretty confident that we'll come away with it this year hopefully."
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
