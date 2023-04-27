Daily Liberal
Blowes beat: Dubbo Kangaroos travel to home of defending premiers Bathurst Bulldogs

By Anya Whitelaw, Renee Powell, Nick Guthrie
Updated April 27 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:40pm
Brad Glasson wants his Bulldogs to maintain their strong home form when they meet the Kangaroos this weekend. Picture by Phil Blatch
There's always pressure on a defending champion team to continue delivering the goods.

