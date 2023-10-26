Dunedoo takes centre stage in tenth year of Tunes on the Turf

Festival organisers could not be more excited to celebrate a decade of Tunes on the Turf at Dunedoo from November 10-11.
Dunedoo Sports Club will welcome a line-up of top musicians, including Bec White, River Boys, The Hangovers, Scarlett's Way, Ballz N All and Australian hard rock band The Choirboys.
Friday night will see free entertainment on The Fowl House stage, which will include performances from Jess Holland, Brett Graham, and Jared Scott.
"I worked in the music industry for a long time, running my own little businesses in Dubbo," he said.
"The Sports Club was struggling to get entertainment and was in the red.
"I'm from Dunedoo originally, so I decided to move home, became a sports club director and kick this festival into gear.
"It has gone from strength to strength. We have taken baby steps along the way because we had no money to put the festival on, and since then, we've got the club in the black. We're not the wealthiest club in Australia by any means, but we're kicking along."
Tunes on the Turf's success has helped install new air conditioning, replace old bars, complete renovations to the club and build the Fowl House stage, which Mr Whackett describes as the "centrepiece of the club".
He said it was a team effort when it came to preparing for the festival.
"We have great club directors who understand what I am trying to achieve here," he said. "And we have an excellent committee for Tunes On The Turf.
"In the days leading up to the event, we will have people coming out of the community everywhere wanting to lend a hand."
Mr Whackett hopes to attract between 1500 and 1600 people to this year's festival.
"Last year saw 900 to 1000. If we can, I would like to exceed that well and truly this year," he said. "It would kick us into gear and put us in good shape for next year so we can get bigger artists and build again."
Tunes On The Turf relies heavily on community sponsorship and, like most events, suffered financial losses caused by cancellations during the pandemic.
Return visitors make their way each year to Tunes on the Turf, and the festival is popular with campers and caravaners.
"People keep coming back each year, saying we do a fantastic job," Mr Whackett said.
"It doesn't matter who you are or what you look like, I always make people feel welcome when they walk through the club doors - and that's a big thing in a small community. You have to give people something to take away and talk about when they leave."
