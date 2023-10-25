Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Obituary

Obituary: John Hoare OAM, Nyngan father, farmer remembered

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated October 26 2023 - 2:36pm, first published October 25 2023 - 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

John Hoare's quiet presence is something for which his children and community will remember him and smile.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.