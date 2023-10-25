John Hoare's quiet presence is something for which his children and community will remember him and smile.
It was there when he was fathering his three children, Richard, Michael and Leone.
It was there when he was working in the community - for which he received a Medal of the Order of Australia - including as Bogan Shire councillor and president.
It was even there when he was watching his grandchildren play tennis on the family property - sometimes to their dismay, according to his daughter, Leone Dewhurst.
"Just like most things he did, Dad played sport with accuracy, fairness, and a no-nonsense attitude," Ms Dewhurst said.
"To his grandchildren's frustration, he was a very un-biased spectator, even when watching his family play sport or his favourite NRL team - St George."
Mr Hoare died on September 27, 2023, aged 88, in his beloved Nyngan, after a long illness.
He was born in Nyngan on October 29, 1934, the son of Richard and Mary Hoare, the younger brother of Margaret and Betty, and nephew of Jim Goodwin.
He grew up on the family property, Karabran, which his father drew in a ballot in 1927. At a young age he lost his own father, and was brought up by his mum, sisters, and Uncle Jim. He was always grateful for the time he spent with his mum and Uncle Jim. For him they left a legacy of growth and progression, for the farm and for future generations.
Mr Hoare married his wife and mother to his children, Jan, in 1958, and they built a life for themselves on Karabran.
"They were a team, and they shared a beautiful life together filled with respect, happiness, and a deep faith. They loved each other, and then they loved us," Ms Dewhurst said.
Mr Hoare went on to build a successful farming business, which in recent years he passed onto the next generation.
Ms Dewhurst said: "He worked diligently, always with a sense of purpose and pride. We will all think of Dad whenever we see a hole in a paddock fence, as it's something he just could not walk past."
Mr Hoare loved his sport, and played competitive cricket into his fifties. He was also a keen member of Nyngan's tennis club.
He served the Nyngan community multiple times as a committee member and leader. Throughout his life he was involved in the school P&C, parish council, show society, Nyngan tennis club, Honeybugle and Graziers cricket clubs, local fire brigade and the Bogan Shire Council as a councillor and shire president.
"He took on all roles with a strong sense of responsibility, selflessness, and fairness. Dad had a quiet presence in any room, he used words sparingly and when needed, powerfully. He humbly held true to his values," Ms Dewhurst said.
"He insisted on doing the right thing, and believed in excellence in the bush. His values have inspired us - his children, and his grandchildren - to work hard with a sense of realism, and to dream with sense of service."
Mr Hoare had a "dry, witty sense of humour" which his grandsons now reportedly possess.
He brimmed with pride at his 10 grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
He was interested in world news, rural Australia, the weather and local news.
His wife Jan was the centre of his life until she died in 2016, and Ms Dewhurst said she felt "a part of Dad went too" when he lost his wife.
Ms Dewhurst said her dad lived a fulfilling life filled with hard work and a sense of service to the things he loved: his family, farm, and community.
"Dad has taught us many things. Hard work, persistence, selflessness, and the importance of community. The power of silence. Respect, and holding absolutely true to one's morals and values," she said.
Former Bogan Shire mayor, Ray Donald, described Mr Hoare as "a very good farmer, and a very good councillor and shire president who served the people of Nyngan and Bogan Shire very well during his time".
"He was a very inspiring man. He'd always have a go at everything and give it his best," Mr Donald said.
"He had a lot of foresight for the community of Nyngan and he left a footprint on the shire as a good example for many others to follow."
The John Hoare OAM Business Estate in Nyngan is named after Mr Hoare.
