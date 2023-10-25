Daily Liberal
Charlie and Mariah Barber get married at Avondale, Narromine

By Staff Reporters
October 25 2023 - 3:44pm
When Charlie and Mariah Barber said I do to each other, they not only did it in front of those they hold dearest but in a "special corner of the world".

