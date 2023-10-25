Locals looking to inject some colour and personality to their homes will get the chance to do at this year's art fair.
The third Dubbo Art Fair at the Western Plains Cultural Centre will feature 43 local artists, covering painting, drawing, ceramics, glass, photography and more.
More than 60 people applied to be part of the event. Dubbo Regional Council's cultural development coordinator Jessica Moore, said it showed how strong the talent was in the community.
"There are very few places regionally to sell works, it's very hard. In the city there's lots of opportunities...so it's really important to be able to show artists that we value what they do," Ms Moore said.
Equally as important was showing the community it was okay and good to buy art, she said.
"Because the moment we build a community that wants to buy art, loves buying art and understands the importance of buying original art, we've got a market, commercial galleries start to become viable.
"So as much as it's important for the artists to exhibit, it's as equally as important for the community to get comfortable with buying art. It can be intimidating, people think 'oh, is this the right one to buy' but just buy what you love and you can't go wrong."
The Dubbo Art Fair also gives people the opportunity to meet the faces behind the artworks.
The event will be officially opened by guest speaker Toby Meagher, from Michael Reid Galleries in Sydney and Berlin, one of Australia's most successful commercial galleries.
Mr Meagher will also be part of a public talk on Saturday to discuss the art of collecting with WPCC curator Kent Buchanan and how to establish your own collection of art.
The official, ticketed opening will be held on Friday, October 27 at 6pm.
The event will also run on Saturday and Sunday from 10am until 4pm.
Find out more information at: westernplainsculturalcentre.org.
