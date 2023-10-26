Plans to build a stage at the Collie Hotel fell through, but in their wake a new music festival has risen - out of the back of a truck.
The festival, called Col-Chella, will bring together the best local acts for a night of fun, drinks and pizza - and punters can camp on the grounds if they choose.
Collie Hotel owner Emily Taylor said the name Col-Chella was a play on the name of the famous Californian music festival Coachella.
But it all started at Collie when plans fell through for a brand new stage where musicians could play.
"We were originally going to build a stage and booked everyone in. It was meant to be an opening for the stage, then a lot happened, and we put the stage on hold and put the acts up anyway," Ms Taylor told the Daily Liberal.
"It's a day of music and we were playing around with words and a friend came up with [the name] Col-Chella."
The stage on the night of the festival will be the back of a truck.
Ms Taylor and her business partner and husband, Tom Hancock, are hoping for "festival vibes".
"The singers are country music and a DJ playing a lot of nineties music, and reading the crowd as we go. It's just summer [vibes]," Ms Taylor said.
The headline act is Robbie Mortimer and also playing will be local acts Brad Haling, Maddie Warden, Greg Storer & Dust Music, DJ Wolfe & Cub, and Jarchy from the We Mean Well Podcast.
There will be prizes for the best festival wear, "so make sure you've got your sparkles on", the organisers hinted.
The Collie Hotel bistro will offer a short, special menu for lunch and dinner on festival day, and there will also be a wood-fired pizza trailer coming out especially for the day and night.
People can camp in the paddock next door to the hotel.
IN OTHER NEWS
Ms Taylor said lots of tickets had been sold already, even though some people are busy with harvest.
Col-Chella will take place at the Collie Hotel on Saturday, October 28. Doors will open at 11am and the music will kick-off around 2pm and play until late.
The event is strictly for ages 18 years and over. Book your tickets at www.123tix.com.au/events/40436/col-chella
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.