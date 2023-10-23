Macquarie Conservatorium is set to throw open its doors on Sunday, October 29, with all their different music programs on show at a special open day.
Director Vivienne Winther has invited everyone from in and around Dubbo to come and check out the Conservatorium's music programs they have on offer.
"It's a great opportunity to come along and see our students in action, talk to our teachers and find out more about what you can do in music," she said.
Visitors to Macquarie Conservatorium's open day will enjoy performances by the conservatorium students, ensembles, school and community bands, instrument demonstrations by the conservatorium teachers, and a come and try music for pre-school and kindergarten kids.
There will be refreshments on sale and information about all the tuition programs and music activities available.
"We invite people of all ages to come along and see what we offer in music education and activities at the conservatorium," she said.
"At the open day, there will be once again instrument stations where our teachers will show people the different instruments and talk to them about what's involved in learning an instrument.
"Then all those instruments will be seen and heard in the casual performances we have happening throughout the day, ranging from primary band students to our adult string ensemble, piano duets, wind trios and vocalists."
READ MORE:
There will be two of the all ages performing groups taking to the stage - the Macquarie Intermediate Band and Macquarie Big Band.
"Both these bands are performing at the DREAM festival markets the day before, so it' a busy weekend for them," she said.
"And younger kids aged three to six years with their parents can drop into our Early Childhood music room from 2.30pm and try some of the fun activities we do in our MusicPlay and MusicMakers classes."
The Macquarie Conservatorium offers a wide range of music programs for youth and adults in the Orana region, as part of the network of NSW Regional Conservatoriums.
Based in Dubbo with a staff of specialist music teachers, the conservatorium programs include early childhood music, instrumental, vocal and theory tuition for all ages, ensembles, music programs for schools, concerts and workshops with visiting artists.
The day will run from 1pm until 4pm at the Macquarie Conservatorium on the corner of Bultje and Darling Street.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.