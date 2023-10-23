Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Macquarie Conservatorium hosts open day in Dubbo

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 23 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Macquarie Conservatorium is set to throw open its doors on Sunday, October 29, with all their different music programs on show at a special open day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.