A 48-year-old man has threatened to kill his partner's ex-boyfriend from 1995 after the two began talking again, a court has heard.
Jamie Noel Barry, of Austin Avenue, Croydon, pleaded guilty to stalking/intimidation in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.
Documents tendered to the court show the victim had been in a relationship with Barry's partner for two years in 1995 before they split. The couple had not spoken since the relationship ended, but began talking again, six months ago.
They had been in touch a few times a week over text and phone calls.
At 2.30am on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 the victim received a phone call from Barry, who introduced himself as his partner's boyfriend.
He began asking the victim what his relationship was to his partner.
The victim said, "we are just friends from high school".
After this Barry began to abuse the victim over the phone saying things like, "I'm going to chuck you down" and "I'm going to kill you".
The victim hung up the phone.
At 3am the same day, the victim began to receive a number of text messages from Barry.
READ MORE:
The messages said, "got the IP of your phone, see you soon K**t (sic), you just f**ked my life - or good morning? It will be one of those - you were an ex, did you think you were f**king entitled to chat to [name redacted] a**hole? F**k you. I will hunt you down now I'm split, watch out...dead man walking...great move...".
After receiving the messages the victim was unable to go back to sleep as he was scared Barry would follow through with the threats to kill him.
The victim later went to Dubbo Police Station where the incident was reported and the victim handed over photos of the text messages.
Magistrate Garry Wilson said the text messages "weren't particularly endearing words".
Barry was convicted and sentenced to a nine month conditional release order.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.