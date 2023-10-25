A Dubbo family is hoping to be crowned as the owners of Australia's Favourite Family Business.
Cherie and Phil Thompson from Native Secrets are one of 12 business owners in the running for the national title.
The competition is being held by Kochie's Business Builders, in association with KPMG Australia. The winner, based on votes from the public, will receive $48,000 in business promotion.
Native Secrets uses traditional medicinal practices and essential oils harvested from Australian natives in natural skincare products.
Ms Thompson was shocked to discover Native Secrets had been chosen as a finalist in the Australia's Favourite Family Business awards.
But it's the affordability of the products, their uniqueness and the company's sustainability that Ms Thompson says makes them deserving of the title.
Even after years in business, Ms Thompson said she was continuing to learn more every day about native plants and foods, especially when she's on country with Uncle Peter Pekham.
Her favourite part of the business is how much it has brought the Indigenous community together.
"Sometimes we'll walk down and someone will recognise us and say 'oh hey, you're from Native Secrets aren't you?' and they start to open up and share stories about what their grandmother might have used to bath them," she said.
Bringing people together and having positive conversations were what made the work so rewarding, Ms Thompson said.
Big plans are already in the works for the company to start exporting internationally. A $200,000 grant from the NSW government has allowed the Thompsons to increase production of their essential oils and natural skincare products.
"We've always kind of dreamt big, which may have been why it's taken us so long to get where we are because we did always have a big, big vision," Ms Thompson said.
"We believe in what we're doing, that's probably what kept us going through the tough times. It hasn't always been this fun, we've had our ups and downs but we love sharing our culture and bringing people together."
Ms Thompson said another big part of what they did was also to create a legacy for their daughters, 10-year-old Airley and six-year-old Romee.
They already help out where they can by picking leaves or putting stickers on boxes.
Voting for Australia's Favourite Family Business is open until Sunday, October 29. You can vote here: https://www.kochiesbusinessbuilders.com.au/affb.
The winner will be announced on Monday, October 30.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.