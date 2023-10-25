A 3.9 magnitude earthquake has erupted close to a NSW Country town overnight.
Just west of the town of Goodooga, located on the QLD border, locals experienced the earthquake in the late hours of the evening on October 24.
According to Geoscience Australia, the eruption had a depth of 10km but the has only been reported as felt by one person.
Strangely enough, the person who reported feeling the earthquake lives in North Bourke, more than 200km away.
READ ALSO:
Brewarrina Shire Council knew nothing of the natural event when contacted for comment.
More to come.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.