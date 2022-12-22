Daily Liberal
Our Business

Native Secrets founder Cherie Thompson talks about her big plans for the future

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated December 22 2022 - 4:43pm, first published 11:24am
Native Secrets founder Cherie Thompson with her husband Phil. Picture supplied

Native Secrets has been named a finalist in the 2023 Telstra Best of Business Awards in the Building Communities and Indigenous Excellence categories.

Local News

