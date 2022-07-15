Daily Liberal

The region's successful job creation program has signed up Ben Furney Flour Mills and Native Harvest and both are recruiting now

By Elizabeth Frias
Updated July 15 2022 - 7:05am, first published 6:30am
It all starts now as Ben Furney Flour Mill's chief executive officer Sarah Furney and Secret Harvest founder Phil Thompson announced on Friday they signed up for the NSW government's regional job creation program that has already seen more than 500 new faces in the local workforce.

