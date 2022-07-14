Daily Liberal

Who killed racing identity Howard Tyrell? The Dubbo murder left unsolved for 45 years

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated July 14 2022 - 6:26am, first published 6:00am
Who killed Howard Tyrell? The Dubbo murder left unsolved for 45 years

On August 4 it will have been 45 years to the day since Howard James Tyrell, then aged 42, was fatally shot by an unknown person or people at his Dubbo property.

