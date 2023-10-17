Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Quentin Park Alpacas moves from Tomingley to South Australia

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated October 17 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There's some good news and some bad news for lovers of all things alpaca.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.