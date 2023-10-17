There's some good news and some bad news for lovers of all things alpaca.
The good news is Quentin Park Alpacas will soon be reopening. The bad news is the popular attraction has moved over 1000 kilometres away... to rural South Australia.
Founder Amee Dennis said a separation led to the difficult decision to pack up and move from the Tomingley farm, which recently found a national audience as a date location on Farmer Wants a Wife.
"Now is definitely not the perfect time for it, this was the year I should have been able to sit back and see the reward for the three years of hard work I've put in," Ms Dennis told the Daily Liberal in July, ahead of the farm's closure.
"Essentially I don't have a choice, so we have to come up with something else.
"But that's just life on a farm really. Things change, seasons change, stuff happens and you have to be able to go with the flow and make something positive out of it."
Ms Dennis said she decided to move the farm to Peterborough in mid-north South Australia to be closer to family and support networks.
But transporting over 100 alpacas, three llamas, two juvenile camels and one speckled pig 1000 kilometres away was no easy feat. Ms Dennis said she clocked up 10,000 kilometres on the odometer over six weeks to transport the animals.
She said the animals are settling into their new home well and she is working on getting the new studio and gallery set up.
"The alpacas are settling into their new routine, Dolly the pig is loving the red mud and the baby camels are as bossy and noisy as ever," she said.
"We aren't open to the general public at this stage - but we are almost ready to offer private tours of the studio where you can, of course, see and meet the alpacas too."
Quentin Park Alpacas was launched in 2020, with Ms Dennis looking to diversify her family's farm business after the drought crippled its income. It quickly became a popular spot for family outings, school tours, dates and even weddings.
On July 30, the Tomingley farm opened to the public for the last time for one of its iconic long brunches, which was a must-do activity while visiting the Dubbo area.
Ms Dennis said she is grateful for all the support Quentin Park Alpacas had from the local community.
"There are so many people who have been with us on the entire journey from the very, very beginning - from the first products I ever listed online that bought a trailer load of hay and school uniforms and put food on our table," she said.
"Our whole mission from the very beginning was that every person who came through the gate left feeling like we'd exceeded their expectations and had a great time.
"The most positive thing has been the support we have had from visitors - the school groups, seniors and disability services... Their smiles really make everything worthwhile."
