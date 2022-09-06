A day's work at Quentin Park farm in Tomingley, in central west NSW, is often unpredictable but she can't imagine herself doing a nine-to-five job in town, says farmer and artist Amee Dennis.
"A lot has just happened while we were moving cattle from one paddock to another. We had a young heifer who had a baby calf stuck so we had to help her [give birth].
Advertisement
"But it was unfortunate, we couldn't save her calf. But mum is up and she seems to be doing alright and we'll go and check up on her again."
When people who don't work or live on a farm try to imagine how Mrs Dennis's daily working life is, it's perhaps best to visit Quentin Park, a working farm along the Newell Highway, about 30 minutes from Dubbo.
A group of students was visiting Quentin Park, whose herds include 140 alpacas, on Wednesday and Mrs Dennis was giving them a tour of the farm when she received the urgent call to help the heifer so she quickly hopped on the quad bike.
"That's just part of the joys on the property you don't know how your day is going to change," she said.
She said she was sad she couldn't save the calf but it was "one of those days", but when the sun sets and she could see their herds of cattle on one side of the paddock, the sheep on the other side, and the alpacas have settled safely in theirs, she begins to think what best things have happened on her day.
Mrs Dennis originally grew up on her family's vast cattle farm called Curtin Springs Station, one of the oldest cattle stations in the country situated near Uluru.
She moved to Tomingley in the central west when she married a local cattle and sheep grazier.
It's hard to imagine a few years ago the family's farm was bone dry due to the prolonged drought, Mrs Dennis and her husband, Shaun were doing everything almighty to save feed grains and livestock from a devastating mouse plague.
"We did come to a point [during the drought] when we didn't know how we could buy school uniforms [for the kids] and didn't know where the money for groceries would come from," Mrs Dennis said.
She contemplated getting any job she could do at Dubbo to make ends meet but realistically the tasks that need to be done on the family's farm day in and day out left no room for juggling other work off the farm.
"I'd be ringing the boss saying I won't be in till later because I need to pull a calf out of a cow, the water tank is busted, or I can't work next month I need to help my husband drive the cattle [to the saleyard]," she said.
On the kitchen table during the drought, when the chips were down, she indulged in her artistry skills and made handmade paper products from grass and fiber from alpacas on their farm creating beautiful flowers, earrings, and alpaca wool-felted soaps.
These handmade gift items were sell-out at weekend farmer's markets and soon people from everywhere are showing they're loving her handmade crafts, even ringing wanting to see the alpacas on the farm.
Advertisement
"So over a weekend, I put up a Facebook post for people to come and meet the alpacas. Within a few hours, all 50 tickets were sold.
"We then set up a marquee in the middle of the paddock with tables and chairs and we made high tea."
The barn and verandah have been refurbished and turned into a gallery and display area for handmade products for sale to visitors and online to people from around the country and overseas.
They created a cafe van for high tea and opened the farm on Wednesdays to Sundays from 10am to 4pm, including school holidays to host visitors and students, as well as tour groups keen to experience hands-on daily chores on a working farm that boasts some of the panoramic vistas of the west.
In December 2021, Quentin Park Alpacas and Studio Gallery received its first state recognition, a bronze for a new agri-tourism business from the prestigious Destination NSW Tourism Award 2021.
Advertisement
The family's small business shared a well-deserved recognition with Dubbo's Taronga Western Plains Zoo which took the Major Tourist Attraction Award.
In the agri-tourism category, Quentin Park shared the recognition with gold winner Sydney Zoo Bungarribee and silver award that went to A by Adina Sydney. The Country Food Trails in Orange has received a high commendation at the same awards.
The award has highlighted on the map a little-known drought-ravaged farming village still reeling from the mice plague is making a name for itself as a popular tourist destination in the Central West and Orana regions.
You may have also heard that recently, Quentin Park won the 2022 Western NSW Business Award for being an outstanding start-up business in the western NSW region.
"For us, this award brings awareness that there are regional, rural and remote small businesses that are really doing cool stuff," Mrs Dennis said.
"You don't have to be based in the city or a town to make amazing things happen on the kitchen table."
Advertisement
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.