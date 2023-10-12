The sun was shining for residents and stall holders at Dubbo's Farmers Markets on Saturday, October 7.
The markets offer a range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants. There is also fresh bread, a selection of local meats and eggs, olive oils, preserves, jams, honey, nuts and so much more.
Residents enjoyed some breakfast and coffee, while grazing what the local businesses had to offer.
Daily Liberal photographer Amy McIntyre was on hand to capture all the attendees as they made their way through the markets.
