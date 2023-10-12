Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo's farmers markets as popular as ever in October, 2023

Ciara Bastow
AM
By Ciara Bastow, and Amy McIntyre
October 12 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The sun was shining for residents and stall holders at Dubbo's Farmers Markets on Saturday, October 7.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

AM

Amy McIntyre

Photographer

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.