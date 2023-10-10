Daily Liberal
NSW Maritime conducts safety, compliance blitz on Lake Burrendong

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 10 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 4:00pm
Penalty notices were issued for lifejacket related offences over the October long weekend as authorities took to Lake Burrendong in a safety and compliance blitz.

