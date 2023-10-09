Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Education

Dubbo schools ready for statewide ban on mobile phones

AH
By Allison Hore
October 9 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

No more sneaky snaps in the playground or watching TikToks in line for the tuck shop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.