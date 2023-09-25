A hat-trick from star fullback Kiara Sullivan was not enough as Vipers fell agonisingly short in their Western Women's Rugby League opener.
Vipers lost 24-22 to Wiradjuri Goannas at Pride Park on Saturday.
New coach Ryan Prevett said he was disappointed to drop two points at the first time of asking but was pleased with how his team held up defensively under the Goannas onslaught.
"To be honest we're a little bit disappointed," he said.
"Being a short competition you really don't want that one to cost you down the track.
"Our goal line defence was the best thing to come out of the game. Repeatedly we aimed up for two to three sets in a row.
"Unfortunately you can't keep that up all game."
Sullivan proved a potent attacking weapon for Vipers and opened the scoring although Wiradjuri took a 14-4 lead into the sheds.
They would then blitz the visitors in the second half to lead 22-14 but tries to Kandy Kennedy and Lily Mason secured the two points for Goannas.
It was a welcome return to the field for Mason who scored two tries after the former Wallaroo sat out the 2023 Ferguson Cup season.
Kimmy Gordon and Bec Smyth combined well in the halves while eagle-eyed fans would have seen Goannas under 18s coach Kaitlyn Mason return to the field in the opens match.
While Sullivan put in a standout performance with her three tries, Prevett was also quick to praise the performances of Rebecca Prestwidge in the halves as well as Sophie Brisbane, Holly Jones and Megan Sandry.
Prevett said the side had plenty of attacking potential but were let down by poor ball retention, something they will focus on at training before their round two match against Panorama Platypi.
"Simple ball control I think [we need to work on]," he said.
"For 20 minutes out of the 60 we controlled the ball and ended up scoring 22 points."
In the lower grades Vipers' 18s enjoyed a thumping 50-12 win, 16s and 14s lost 20-10 and 32-24 respectively and the under 12s announced themselves with a strong 38-8 performance.
