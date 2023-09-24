Daily Liberal
Isaah Yeo and Kotoni Staggs will meet in 2023 NRL Grand Final

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated September 24 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 12:00pm
Isaah Yeo and the Penrith Panthers have a habit of making NRL Grand Finals but the St John's junior believes his side's form won't mean a thing if they don't go on to win the title.

