Isaah Yeo and the Penrith Panthers have a habit of making NRL Grand Finals but the St John's junior believes his side's form won't mean a thing if they don't go on to win the title.
Yeo and the Panthers were close to perfect on Friday night as they defeated the Melbourne Storm 38-4 to book a fourth consecutive grand final spot.
Speaking to Channel Nine's Brad Fittler after the game, the Penrith lock spoke about just how special making a fourth straight decider is.
"It means a lot, we've been incredibly reliable over that period," he said.
"We are certainly consistent, it starts with our preparation each week. It doesn't just happen.
"It's been a really good stretch and period for us but it means nothing if we don't win next week.
"It was a great performance there, I liked the way we got through our sets and stuck with it to find a rhythm."
Following Saturday's other preliminary final, Penrith now know their opposition, the Brisbane Broncos.
The Broncos were too good for the New Zealand Warriors, defeating them 42-12 in an entertaining clash.
Easily the two best sides all season, the Panthers and Broncos will meet on Sunday night in the final at Accor Stadium.
READ ALSO:
While the game will be hundreds of kilometres away from the Central West, two of its best exports will take centre stage in the big game.
Yeo will lead out the Panthers alongside Nathan Cleary while Wellington's Tyrone Peachey was named 18th man last week and should come into consideration for a spot in the side.
Meanwhile, other parts of Wellington will be getting behind one of their favourite sons, Kotoni Staggs.
The Wellington Cowboys junior and his Broncos teammates have qualified for their first grand final.
Both men will feature at the Dally M awards night on Wednesday as well, after being nominated for awards.
Yeo is a finalist for Lock of the Year and Captain of the Year while Staggs has been nominated for Centre of the Year.
The 2023 NRL Grand Final will kick-off at 7:30pm.
