Knockout carnivals are always special for the players and Jaden Clarke is no exception to that.
Clarke and his Vicki Bell Memorial teammates won their opening match at the Dubbo Waratahs Rugby League knockout on Saturday, defeating Gyros Warriors.
A former star schoolboy player, Clarke addressed his team following the game and laid down the law.
A scrappy win to opening their day keeps the side in the hunt for the title but for Clarke, this game means more.
Playing in honour of the late Vicki Bell, Clarke opened up on just how special it is for him to wear her name on his chest.
"This side here is for my grandmother, she is the matriarch of our family," he said.
"This one is special, she loved her footy and was very heavily involved in our community.
"It's always good to play with my family."
The team is largely made up of players from Lake Cargelligo, with the side donning a white, red and green jersey for the day.'
Their opening match was far from perfect but Clarke admitted it was just nice to blow the cobwebs out.
"The game was pretty good, it was tough first hit out," he said.
"They always are tough at the knockout, it was important for us to stick to what we know best and work as a team."
Saturday's event is one of the last knockouts before the annual Koori Knockout next weekend, a massive four-day carnival of rugby league.
While the main carnival will be held on the Central Coast, Clarke said any knockout is good to be a part of.
"It's our biggest corroboree, all the gatherings and all the families for all over," he said.
"We get to go out there and show who we are and where we are from. We are very proud of that."
