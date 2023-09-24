Luke Taylor and his Wiradjuri Connections teammates have experienced plenty of heartbreak at the Dubbo Waratahs Rugby League Knockout before.
However, on Saturday night, there were emotions of a different kind.
Taylor's team were too good in the competition's final at Apex Oval, winning the final 24-18 against Margaret Darcy Memorial to be the last team standing.
Tears and plenty of celebrations were held on the field after the match, with Taylor admitting the victory had been a long time coming.
"It's unreal, absolutely unreal," he said.
"We've been building for the last five years towards this, we've pulled up short in the semi-finals every year."
Things got off the worst possible start for Connections, as they conceded a try in the opening of the match.
But Macquarie Raiders and Connections centre Tyson Fuller got his side back in the game after carrying several defenders over to score.
Another Connections try and penalty goal gave them a 12-6 lead at half time before they would come out of the break firing.
READ ALSO:
Two more tries early in the second half looked to all but seal the game for Connections as they were up 24-6.
But, the Marg Darcy Memorial squad would fire back.
A pair of tries in the last minutes took some sting out of the crowd but ultimately it was too little too late, as the Connections players and spectators celebrated.
Sixteen teams in total took part in this year's knockout along with seven under 18s sides.
The majority of the teams playing on Saturday were family-based memorial outfits, something Taylor said makes their win even more special
"Especially to do it with all your family," he said.
"We are a family-based team from Dubbo, there is a lot of emotion. It's a different type of football.
"We don't get the opportunity to play club football with everyone on this team, it makes it all the more special when you do it with family after building for many years."
While the competition had barely finished on Saturday, Taylor said he was already looking forward to coming back.
"Absolutely, we'll be back for 2024," he said.
Meanwhile, Terry Toomey Memorial dominated the under 18s final to take out the competition.
The largely Dubbo-based outfit defeated Budhung Wirs to win their final.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.