Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Transport

Electric vehicle ownership on the rise in Dubbo

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
August 30 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Electric vehicle (EV) ownership in Dubbo is rising, with registrations up 250 per cent in two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.