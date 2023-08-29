According to Plugshare there are two options for high power charging in Dubbo - Tesla superchargers and an NRMA fast charger at the Western Plains Cultural Centre. Ms Thompson of the EV council said the NRMA station is currently waiting on repairs (as of August 2023), but the Tesla chargers are available to Teslas and non-Teslas with Combined Charging System (CCS) compatibility, which is the vast majority of EVs being sold today.