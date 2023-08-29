Taronga Western Plains Zoo is the place to be this Father's Day as Australian country music star Andy Penkow headlines the ultimate free live music event, Zoocoustics.
The iconic, in-Zoo DREAM Festival music event will be held on the lawn of the Savannah Function Centre, overlooking the picturesque lake and primate islands on Sunday, September 3 from 12pm to 3pm.
About the artists
Andy Penkow is an Australian singer-songwriter from Sussex Inlet in regional NSW, who is well known for his country, alternative, contemporary and blues style of music.
Andy has released three albums to date, with his latest, Love, Lies & Dirty Dishes, peaking at number two on the Australian Apple iTunes Charts, with seven singles reaching number one across multiple Australian Radio Charts.
His song Fallen Snow peaked at number one on the Nashville Country Independent Radio Charts, and Ghostly Gums (Walking Away) peaked at number two on the UK Country Radio Charts.
Andy was nominated for a 2023 Golden Guitar Award, and won a 2023 People's Choice Award for Best Bush Ballard, as well as Most Popular Male Artist and Most Popular Music Video at the 2023 Independent Country Music Awards (ICMAs).
Elle Flanagan is an emerging singer-songwriter from Dubbo.
Her songs deliver heartfelt lyrics everyone can relate to, covering the challenges of growing up in a small town, moving to the city to chase the dream and everything in between.
Off the back of her first single release Acclimatise and first regional tour, Elle is bringing her sound to new audiences. Elle has supported the likes of Thirsty Merc, Fanny Lumsden, Killing Heidi and Kav Temperly of Eskimo Joe.
Harriet Fahey is a singer/songwriter from Bathurst, who started writing music at a young age and just couldn't kick the habit.
Her song writing is inspired by the likes of Taylor Swift with a healthy dose of 90s influence.
Also from right here in Dubbo, Sy Allen is an Australian musician known for his head turning abilities on guitar, inspired by the likes of John Mayer with country-infused influences.
To help celebrate all the fathers out there, there'll be a special $20 burger and beer offer available from Café Wild, with the bar open from 12pm.
Zoocoustics is a catered event and the Savannnah Function Centre is a licenced venue, so there is no BYO available.
Registrations are essential for this free event. Go to 123 Tix.
Why not make a whole day out of it? Plan your next adventure at: taronga.org.au/dubbo.
