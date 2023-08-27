Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

'Fantastic' to be back in iconic zoo track for Dubbo Stampede

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated August 28 2023 - 9:10am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For the first time since before the pandemic, competitors have run, walked and wheeled the iconic Dubbo Stampede course.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.