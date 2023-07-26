Beck Farrell began running to support her husband and now she's addicted.
The Dubbo resident will be running 21.1 kilometres in the Dubbo Stampede, a "running festival for everyone".
The Stampede challenges people to run around Taronga Western Plains Zoo, in support of local mental health and wellbeing charity, Tradies in Sight.
Participants can run, jog or walk, entering race lengths beginning at 10 kilometres, then 5.3 kilometres, 10 kilometres, 21.1 kilometres and 42.2 kilometres.
Mrs Farrell has been running in the Stampede since 2017 and said she did it for the "satisfaction" and the great atmosphere.
"The training can be tough, so it's satisfying when you reach the goal you want to get to," Mrs Farrell told the Daily Liberal.
"Being able to run the event in my hometown and chat to people who are both local and tourists on the day - I really enjoy it."
Mrs Farrell loves running because it is good for her mind.
"It became addictive when I started. I didn't start for myself - I started to support my husband in a goal he had and I fell in love," she said.
"It helps me disconnect from day-to-day life issues like social media ... you can enjoy nature and chat [if you're training with someone else]."
Training for the Stampede is a serious business for Mrs Farrell, who is using a rowing machine, track sessions, sprint sessions and recovery runs, and running 10 kilometres and 21.1 kilometres, to get herself in shape.
However, she said the Stampede is fun no matter your fitness level, and a lot of families participate.
"It's a very enjoyable event, whether you walk, jog or run ... the social side of it is amazing. Coming down that last 400 metres where the crowd is cheering you on, whether they know you or not, is an amazing feeling. Don't be scared, have a go," she said.
Mrs Farrell is retail manager at Blooms the Chemist Dubbo, which is one of a long list of event sponsors (which includes this publication), and she is also part of the Dubbo Stampede Committee.
Committee president, Nathan Weeks, said the Stampede supports a different charity every year and Tradies in Sight was an obvious choice.
"There are a lot of tradies in the local running community and the construction industry has been under a lot of pressure since and during Covid," Mr Weeks said.
"Tradies in Sight do a great job in the community tackling mental health with the local tradies so we thought for this year it was a great fit and good organisation to support."
The Dubbo Stampede takes place on Sunday, August 27. Find out more and register to participate at www.dubbostampede.com.au
Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
