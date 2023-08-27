Five Questions With.... Local Land Services' Tim Bartimote

This week we're chatting with Tim Bartimote, the cropping ag advisor with Local Land Services' Dubbo office.
It's a busy time for Mr Bartimote between spring updates and making sure producers are preparing for seasonal conditions.
He also hosts agriculture podcast Seeds for Success.
What does your role as cropping ag advisor entail?
My role at Local Land Services is to support the cropping industry within Central West NSW through extending technical advice and resources.
We are very blessed within this region to have a number of experienced agronomists and so I aim to complement this capacity by focusing on issues that impact the Central West on a regional scale.
Day to day this focuses on topics like soil nutrition, crop and variety selection, plant biosecurity, new technology and weed control. Often, I'll be driving to farms to look after our demonstration sites, running workshops, field days or writing articles.
What's your favourite part of the job?
Getting out and about to work with people to help solve problems that pop up in the region.
Each season seems to bring its own set of challenges, so often I will be working with other organisations, advisors or producers to determine how best we might tackle them.
What are the biggest changes you've seen in your time in the role?
Even though I have only been in the role just shy of five years, during this time there have been massive differences in seasons. Initially we experienced a devastating drought which in turn was followed by a few outstanding wet years.
Reflecting on this, I have noticed a continued desire within the industry to just get better at what we do no matter the conditions.
On top of this, there has been a shift in faces, with a number of young guns entering the region and making their mark.
Tell us about your podcast, how did it start?
Seeds for Success is a podcast which was started by the ag team at Central West Local Land Services a couple of years ago.
I like to call it infotainment because the show is all about sitting down with producers to hear their stories and learn from their experiences. This podcast serves to highlight producers who have got plenty to offer for the benefit of others.
What are you hoping people get from the podcast?
Ultimately, I hope listeners will be able to gain some insight from the wins and losses of those who are farming within our region.
Even though each farm is not exactly the same, there is a lot of commonality and a lot of the same issues, which the experience of others can help with.
However, if that all fails, I like to think those who tune into Seeds for Success at least get some awareness of the great things going on in agriculture and maybe a laugh or too.
