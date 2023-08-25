Plans for a $48 million government workplace hub in the heart of Dubbo have been scrapped, despite getting the green light just months ago.
The NSW Government says "escalating building costs" forced them to "rethink" plans for the Carrington Avenue development, which was set to become the new home for more than 700 workers.
The hub was originally announced in the 2021 state budget and the approved plans would have seen the existing building on 37-39 Carrington Avenue demolished to make way for a new, "environmentally sustainable" building.
As well as offices for public sector employees, the five-storey development would have included collaborative office and meeting spaces, which will be available for internal and public use and Indigenous repatriation 'Ready to return' spaces.
Now, the NSW Government plans to "upcycle" the existing government-owned building to provide a modern workplace hub.
"We are seeking to redevelop the current workplace building, which will ensure this space brings a high-quality modern workplace for our regional public servants while we fulfil our budget obligations," Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said.
"Regionally-based public servants are critical to ensuring quality government services for people who live in the bush, and this workplace is an excellent investment to ensure regional communities are well-served.
"There is also a great opportunity to consolidate existing lease arrangements, which will reduce surplus office space while enabling better collaboration between government agencies in our regions."
The government says upcycling the existing building provides "a more sustainable solution" that will result in reduced resource consumption, energy use and emissions and will deliver the same "quality workplace environment" as originally promised.
They say the multi-agency will deliver up to $209 million of economic benefits and 440 jobs to the region during the life of the project.
Minister for Regional NSW and Western NSW Tara Moriarty said these jobs will help grow the region.
"The Dubbo Regional Local Government Area will grow by almost 10,000 people by 2041, according to the most recent Population Projection figures," she said.
"The future redevelopment of this hub will provide increased incentive for people to move to the region, with office facilities equal to what is available in our cities.
"The government is making strong investments in Dubbo, including $9.23 million for the construction of the River Street West Collector Road, where three new roundabouts and a Newell Highway intersection will be built to enable the future delivery of 6,000 new homes for the city."
The NSW Government have now gone back to the drawing board and are in the process of planning the reimagined hub. Subject to local council approval, work is expected to be completed in 2026.
