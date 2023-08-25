Daily Liberal
$48 million Dubbo Workplace Hub development scrapped

By Allison Hore
August 25 2023
Plans for a $48 million government workplace hub in the heart of Dubbo have been scrapped, despite getting the green light just months ago.

