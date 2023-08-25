Daily Liberal
Dubbo councillors rescind decision to have Bunglegumbie site assessed for rehab

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
Updated August 25 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 1:00pm
Dubbo Regional Council will take "no further action" on the proposed site for the drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility.

