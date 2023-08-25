Dubbo Regional Council will take "no further action" on the proposed site for the drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility.
A four-hectare site on Spears Drive was confirmed as the location of the facility in February. However, residents in the area have objected to the location, recently forming the Rosewood Grove Residents Action Group.
The group says a rehabilitation facility in a residential area is not suitable.
The fierce debate about the council's next steps on the proposed location lasted for more than an hour at the August council meeting on Thursday night.
However, when it came to the vote, the majority were in favour of rescinding the motion from the July meeting. It means council takes back its decision to have the Western NSW Local Health District or NSW Health asses the North Bunglegumbie Road or Green Grove options for the facility.
The decision to rescind the motion came after the LHD contacted the council to say the land had already been assessed and was found unsuitable, said deputy mayor Richard Ivey.
He said the letter received by the council, written by WNSWLHD chief executive Mark Spittal, indicated it would cost $200,000 to reassess the sites again, half of which would be charged to the council.
Councillor Josh Black scoffed at the LHD telling council it would have to pay.
He fiercely opposed the council not putting the North Bunglegumbie site up for assessment.
But in the end, after calls of interrogation from colleagues, debate over potential misinformation and a failed attempt to have councillor Lewis Burns rejoin the meeting via videolink from overseas, Cr Black could not drum up enough support.
Councillors Jess Gough, Damien Mahon, Matt Wright, Richard Ivey, and mayor Mathew Dickerson voted in support of the motion being rescinded - and "no further action being taken by council" - while councillors Josh Black, Pam Wells and Vicki Etheridge were against it.
The council chief executive officer Murray Wood and his staff will meet with representatives from the LHD on August 31 where the rehabilitation facility is expected to be discussed.
Mr Ivey said the council now had a clear way ahead for all parties involved.
"If [the LHD] really want [the site] they will have it and it won't be a drawn out legal battle it will be a matter of negotiation," he said.
