Staff were evacuated from a Dubbo factory on Friday morning after a major acid spill sparked a fire.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) were called to a site on Purvis Lane around 5.30am on Friday, August 25, after roughly 300 litres of acid was spilt into machinery, sparking a small fire.
The fire was quickly extinguished and the site is now being decontaminated.
Approximately 24 staff were evacuated and none were injured while three fire trucks and a hazardous materials team attended the site.
Twenty firefighters are neutralising the acid through the three levels of the building and diluting it into onsite containment tanks.
The crews, wearing fully-encapsulated protection suits, are carefully avoiding potential chemical reactions onsite.
They are in the process of decontaminating the premises and ensuring the scene safe.
